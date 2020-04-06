Menu
A register with a seniors card or other ID would be presented to shops to allow people to buy for elderly residents in their care, under a uniqe proposal by a River Heads woman.
Shopping service for seniors

Blake Antrobus
6th Apr 2020 3:17 PM
BECAUSE of restrictions on buying groceries, Barbara Benson can’t get enough groceries for to help senior residents in need.

The River Heads resident has proposed a unique solution to get essential services to the Fraser Coast’s most vulnerable residents without being constrained by shopping limits.

Ms Benson said an online register and letterhead, which would be presented to supermarkets, pharmacies and bottle shops along with seniors cards or other ID, could help make a difference for seniors.

She said the grocery restrictions were a problem as they did not let her purchase for her own family and elderly residents she was looking after in River Heads.

“I have a great empathy for our golden oldies who have all been told to stay home,” Ms Benson said.

“It’s very difficult for them to get essentials, unless they have people who will take on their shopping.”

Shops across the country have imposed buying limits on items like toilet paper, hand sanitiser, tinned foods and alcohol in response to mass panic buying during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Benson said her solution involved calling people the night before and asking for a shopping list.

“I just really wanted to help people,” Ms Benson said.

Ms Benson contacted the council for consideration.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the suggestion had been forwarded to the Disaster Planning Co-ordinator.

He said there were some privacy matters that would need attention before anything could be done but commended her for the idea.

