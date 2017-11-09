Menu
Short-en sweet visit: Labor leader's quick stop in M'boro

SHORT-EN VISIT: Labor leader Bill Shorten makes a brief stop in Maryborough with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

LABOR leader Bill Shorten surprised Maryborough shoppers by making a quick stop in the heritage city on Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Opposition leader was photographed with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders at the Maryborough markets during his visit to the Wide Bay region.

Mr Shorten had spent the first half of his day in Bundaberg with State MP Leanne Donaldson.

It follows Ms Palaszczuk making a major announcement for Maryborough's Downer Rail Factory.

