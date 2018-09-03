Short-term CBD rental a business boost

NOT just a good time, Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival also produced an economic boost to the struggling CBD.

Event coordinator Brodie Millar said as well as the usual holidaymaker tourism, the festival had attracted a niche market. Classic cars from as far as Rockhampton, pin-up girls from Brisbane and stallholders from across the state; Ms Millar said the event had provisions in place to make sure local businesses had a slice of the pie.

"We don't allow food stalls or vans in the festival because we want the foot traffic to head to local business,” she said.

"It's all about supporting the economy.”

A classic example of thinking outside the box, four vintage Brisbane-based business owners banded together to rent an empty store opposite the festival for four days prior.

Susan Jane jewellery owner Susan Jane Rua said the businesses liked to give back.

"The local real estate really listened to what we wanted and we got a fantastic spot,” she said.

"We are businesses but we also like to give back.

"We sponsor the pageants and we stay in local accommodation, eat out here and post about it on our social media to promote it.”