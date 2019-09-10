Shorten fits the bill as monthly senior sports person

SPORTS AWARDS: For the confident and outgoing senior sports person of the month award recipient Sam Shorten, recognition as the August winner is a humbling experience.

"I was shocked to win this award as there are so many great athletes who are deserving of the recognition,” she said.

Crossfit has given Shorten a new lease on life and national number one status in her category.

Shorten started her crossfit journey only five months ago after wanting a change from her normal fitness routine.

After competing in a four-week competition in Hervey Bay where her times and numbers were matched with others across the state she was invited to the Queensland championships.

She had ranked third in the state in the novice 35-39 year masters category.

Attending the championships for the first time on the Gold Coast, Shorten did not know what to expect and surprised herself by winning the Queensland and national titles.

”I just went there to give it a go, with no real expectations,” Shorten said.

Shorten has won selection onto the ML All Australian team and will represent Queensland and Australia at the Asia Pacific championships in September in Melbourne.

”I want to thank the Wodfit team for their support,” she said.

As senior sports person of the month Grace received a framed certificate and voucher to spend at the Hervey Bay RSL.

"I will use the voucher and take my team to the RSL,” Shorten said.

She also enters the 'People Choice' section of the Fraser Coast Sports Awards that will be held in February next year.

Mayor George Seymour congratulated Shorten on being named senior sports person of the month.

"It is wonderful to acknowledge Sam as one of the many great athletes on the Fraser Coast,” Seymour said.

For details on how to nominate someone for the junior or senior sportsperson of the month, visit to the Fraser Coast Regional Council website: www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au