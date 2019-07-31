Menu
Politics

Shorten: poll loss ‘disappointing for the nation’

by Clare Armstrong
31st Jul 2019 5:05 AM
BILL Shorten has opened up about Labor's shock election loss under his leadership, saying it was "very disappointing for the nation", as he vowed to work as part of a "united team".

In his first interview since voters resoundingly rejected Labor's pitch for government at the May 18 election, the former opposition leader told ABC News the result was also personally disappointing for him.

Bill Shorten during Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber. Picture Kym Smith
"Very disappointing for the nation, for the people who voted for Labor, for the people who needed a Labor government," he said.

"But nonetheless it's happened.

"The people have expressed their view, so we've got to move on and be the best possible Opposition."

Mr Shorten would not say if he believed Labor should ditch the policies he took to the last election.

"The party is reviewing the whole election and what I am going to do is give time for that process to happen," he said.

Mr Shorten has remained on Labor's frontbench, overseeing policies for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and government services.

"It's a privilege to serve in parliament and I've still got the fire for politics," he said.

Mr Shorten said he had spent time with his family since the election result.

"What I have been able to do is reconnect with my family," he said.

"That is a silver lining."

