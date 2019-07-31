Shorten still learning the ropes in crossfit

REACHING NEW HEIGHTS: Hervey Bay's Sam Shorten is number one in Australia for crossfit novice 35-39 year category.

REACHING NEW HEIGHTS: Hervey Bay's Sam Shorten is number one in Australia for crossfit novice 35-39 year category. Brendan Bowers

CROSSFIT: For Hervey Bay's Sam Shorten crossfit has given her a new lease on life and national number one status in her category.

Shorten started her crossfit journey only five months ago after wanting a change from her normal fitness routine.

After competing in a four-week competition in Hervey Bay where her times and numbers were matched with others across the state she was invited to the Queensland championships.

She had ranked third in the state in the novice 35-39 year masters category.

Attending the championships for the first time on the Gold Coast, Shorten did not know what to expect and surprised herself by winning the Queensland and national titles.

Shorten has won selection onto the ML All Australian team and will represent Queensland and Australia at the Asia Pacific championships in September in Melbourne.

She can't believe it has all happened so fast.

"I used to train with a personal trainer in a gym and I thought I would give crossfit a try,” she said.

"I love it, I don't do it for any other reason than that.”

Shorten believes it is the community and family-friendly environment that makes it different.

The mother-of-three has her boys' and husband Damien's full support on her journey.

"They come down and do it too,” Shorten said.

She now is working on raising the funds required to travel to Melbourne to compete.

Her next goal after Melbourne is to get out of the novice class and make it into the intermediate class.

"It is a great way to train and it proves if I can do it, anyone can,” she said.