'SOMETHING IS WRONG': Shorten's horror as neighbour vanishes

Bill Shorten has revealed his neighbour practically vanished for five days before dying of the coronavirus, and his family had no way of saying goodbye to him.

The 92-year-old called Theo, who was looking after his adult son with an impairment, lived two doors down from Mr Shorten.

Mr Shorten told Today Theo's daughter called him and told him; "I'm just out of luck. I cannot find what has happened to my father for five days".

Theo went into St Basil's care home on July 7, one day before it was locked down.

But for the five days between Tuesday of last week to Saturday, his family heard nothing.

"They couldn't tell them if he was alive or had passed away, where he was - hospital or in the aged care facility," Mr Shorten said.

Theo's family didn't know where he was for five days.

"Then Saturday afternoon, late afternoon, Rita finally got a call and it was the news that she didn't want to hear, that he'd passed. It is wrong."

Mr Shorten said Theo was a "lovely fellow", who would always say g'day.

"He lived at the corner of the roundabout, we lived two doors down. He'd always say hello. He loved his family," he said.

"Anyway, he's not the only person. I think Theo's family, it is not just about him.

"Now we've got, in aged care, the problems and loss of life, Menarock facility in Essendon which we spoke about a couple of weeks ago, they've had five fatalities in my electorate.

"Aged care, it's not just COVID-19. Aged care hasn't been working properly, there's a lot of great people in the system but something's fundamentally wrong. It's understaffed, underloved and underfunded."