Shots fired as gang war heats up

Police at the scene of a food van fire in Mile End on August 8.

FIVE shots have been fired at a home in Adelaide's southwest, with police investigating links to two deliberately lit fires last week.

Crime Gangs Task Force investigators believe a drug debt is central to the incidents.

No one was injured in the latest incident, in which shots where fired at a home in Woods St, Ascot Park about 8pm on Monday night

Police believe the shooting is linked with a fire that destroyed a food van at Mile End on Thursday and a deliberately lit blaze at a gym in Marleston.

Detective Superintendent Mark Trenwith, officer in charge of the Serious and Organised Crime Branch, said the violence was unacceptable.

A food van was destroyed by fire in Mile End last week.

He said the two people at the address on Monday night were not involved in any criminality.

He said Crime Gangs Task Force members were investigating all three incidents, speaking with individuals and searching properties.

"I can assure the public that these are not random incidents, but they pose an intolerable risk to the wider community," he said.

"Our focus at this time is to intervene before further events occur - given the lack of co-operation by those involved that is challenging.

"However we will continue to investigate and monitor their activities to shut down this criminal activity.

"While a lack of co-operation makes things harder for police, it certainly doesn't stop us, and we have had a great deal of success in recent years tackling overt crime and intimidation by outlaw motorcycle gangs.

A deliberate fire at a Marleston gym is believed to be linked to the food van fire and shots fired at a home last night.

"We remain flexible and vigilant when policing this form of organised crime whether the criminality is violence or drugs or some other issue - we will keep the pressure on them.

"At the end of the day it's about reducing the criminality whether it's about the gang or associates of them or other criminal networks."

In the early hours of Friday, August 9, a deliberate fire at a gymnasium on Marker Avenue, Marleston caused substantial damage.

The Crime Gangs Task Force is also investigating a deliberately lit fire at Mile End in the early hours of August 8, which destroyed a food van.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - don't forget you can give information anonymously.