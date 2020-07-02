Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Shots fired at home with six kids inside

by Hannah Moore
2nd Jul 2020 7:48 AM

A 17-year-old girl has been injured after gunshots were fired at a home in Guildford, in Sydney's west, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called to Woodstock St just after 5am to reports of a shooting.

Eight people, including six children, were home at the time. A 17-year-old girl was lacerated by some broken glass but did not require medical treatment.

Police are investigating whether the attack was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Do you know more? Email hannah.moore1@news.com.au

Originally published as Shots fired at home with six kids inside

More Stories

crime family shooting sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about new Chronicle format answered

        Your questions about new Chronicle format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Meet the permanent residents of navy ship dive site

        premium_icon Meet the permanent residents of navy ship dive site

        News The quirky characters living at the HMAS Tobruk two years after scuttling

        Bumper season ahead as whale numbers continue to recover

        premium_icon Bumper season ahead as whale numbers continue to recover

        News Numbers are expected to reach in excess of 35,000

        Crafty criminal uses cigarette break to flee from cops

        premium_icon Crafty criminal uses cigarette break to flee from cops

        Crime 'I've done a lot of stupid stuff in my life'