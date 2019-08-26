Shots fired at Insta-famous bikie’s former neighbours

THE HOUSE next door to where former Hells Angels bikie Ben "Notorious" Geppert used to live has been shot at for the second time in less than a week.

It's understood the house on John Francis Dr at Carrara was shot at "multiple" times about 4am this morning.

Police confirmed a man and woman were at home at the time of the shooting.

Police are investigating whether Geppert was the target of the attack but have no suspects at this time.

The house was shot five times in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A man and woman who now live in Geppert's former home as of two weeks ago told the Bulletin on Thursday they were regretting their decision.

The man said on Thursday he believed rival bikies may have been "trying to scare Ben, or God knows what", but shot up the wrong home.

The woman said on Thursday she heard "four or five shots" and "thought straight away it was something serious".

A bullet hole seen in the wall of a house in Carrara on Thursday which was wrongly targeted in a misguided attack on an ex Hells Angels bikie.

"I was shit-scared. I knew they weren't normal sounds," she said.

"They were massive bangs. It wasn't physically possible for someone to knock that loud.

"We only just moved in. It's been about two weeks now. I've had the worst experience so far. It hasn't been good."

Police are investigating and are appealing for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been on John Francis Dr at the time of the incident.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.