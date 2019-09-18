Menu
Crime

SHOTS FIRED: Man arrested after ramming police car

Georgia Simpson
by
18th Sep 2019 8:38 PM
POLICE have arrested a man after an incident in Palm Grove Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3pm police were called to Conway Rd, Palm Grove by a helicopter pilot who had seen a man lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls.

When police found the man, he allegedly rammed the police car with his own vehicle.

Both police officers fired at the man's car and he was subsequently arrested.

The man was taken to Proserpine Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the collision.

The two officers are also in hospital being treated for minor injuries due to the collision.

A crime scene has been declared and the investigation is ongoing.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Whitsunday Times

