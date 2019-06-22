Menu
Several Queensland ambulance units have attended what emergency services are calling a “significant incident” at Sunnybank Hills.
Crime

'Shots, screams' heard, man critical after shooting

by Cloe Read
22nd Jun 2019 9:42 AM
POLICE have arrested a man following a disturbance at Sunnybank in Brisbane's south in which two people were shot.

Police were called to Goman Street around 7.20am where a man and woman were located with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to hospital, the man in a critical condition and the woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his 30s sustained multiple chest wounds and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The woman, also in her 30s, suffered multiple leg injuries and was taken to the same hospital in a serious but stable condition.

One resident told Nine Media: "I heard several shots in a row and some very high-pitched screams. I've never heard anything like it in all the time I've lived in this neighbourhood."

A crime scene has been declared at Goman Street and a secondary crime scene has been established at a Fred Pham Crescent, Doolandella home, where police located and arrested the man a short while ago.

A vehicle is also being examined by police after it was seen leaving Goman St and located at the Doolandella address.

More to come...

incident injuries police investigation shooting sunnybank hills

