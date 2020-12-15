Should Coast caravan parks be dog-friendly? Have your say

The Scarness Caravan Park. The council is asking for input on the future of its caravan parks.

IT’S time to have your say.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is asking for residents and visitors to have their say on the future of council-owned caravan parks, including master plan concepts, on-site accommodation options and making at least one of the caravan parks dog friendly.

Councillor Jade Wellings said the council owned four beachfront tourist caravan parks and was preparing a master plan to guide their future development.

“Master plan concepts have been prepared for the Burrum Heads and Scarness caravan parks initially to consider a range of issues such as replacing ageing infrastructure, the design and layout, and the safety and comfort of guests,” she said.

“It’s also an opportunity to ensure the caravan parks meet the size requirements for modern day RVs and caravans.

“Caravans have become larger and more self-contained, so the park layouts need to reflect that; they need more space to manoeuvre in and out of sites, as well as connections to power and water.

“The RV and caravan market has become very sophisticated, so our on-site facilities also need to be of a level to attract visitors to our region, especially new visitors.”

Former guests of the Burrum Heads and Scarness Caravan Parks will be sent the questionnaire, and guests using the parks over the Christmas-New Year period will also be encouraged to fill in the online version of the survey.

The community is being encouraged to participate via Council’s Have Your Say page on its website – www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/have-your-say – with the survey remaining open until 15 January 2021.

Cr Wellings said there were also questions regarding on-site accommodation such as cabins and eco tents, and dog-friendly caravan parks, in the survey.

“It’s expected the master planning will occur over the next five years with an allocation of up to $17 million across all four caravan parks,” she said.