Should councillors resign to run for top job?

HAVING THEIR SAY: Candidates have responded to questions of whether sitting councillors should resign from their position to contest any by-elections. Blake Antrobus

WITH the Fraser Coast days away from deciding their next mayor, attention has turned to sitting councillors running in the by-election.

The Chronicle asked your mayoral candidates whether they thought it was fair the region go to another by-election to determine a new councillor should an existing one be elected mayor, and whether councillors should resign from their positions to contest by-elections.

Paul Forst didn't mince his words, saying the sitting councillors running for mayor should be "ashamed of themselves."

"They have turned their backs on the people who voted them in," Mr Forst said.

"Its a big slap in the face to those people, and then they'll stitch them up with another $300k bill for another by-election."

But Councillor George Seymour, said if another by-election for a division were to occur, it would only be for that division on the Fraser Coast.

"Not the whole region would go to a by-election, 10 per cent would," Cr Seymour said.

"What's important is that we get an experienced and qualified mayor."

Cr Seymour said councillors shouldn't have to resign from their positions when running for mayor as it would "create unnecessary by-elections."

Darren Everard said debating the costs and laws of by-elections and councillor eligibility achieves "no purpose" and residents should be "focussed on the policies and plans of the candidates."

"As a sitting councillor I have no influence over state government policy and the rules and regulations of the Electoral Commission Queensland," Cr Everard said.

David Dalgleish said it wasn't fair on ratepayers "to wear the cost" and said he supported councillors stepping down to contest by-elections.

"The ego of certain councillors attempting to climb the ladder is nothing less than an individual seeking the glory of the title of mayor at the rate payers expense," Mr Dalgleish said.

But Tony Pantlin said it wasn't a matter of "what's fair, but rather what's set out in the Local Government Act."

Jannean Dean echoed his statement, saying "we either have compliance of the LGA or not."

Greg Schmidt said he had no problem with the Local Government Minister appointing a candidate with the highest number of votes to fill the vacant position on the council.