An elderly driver slammed her car into Pialba Place Shopping Centre. Emergency Services attended the incident.
An elderly driver slammed her car into Pialba Place Shopping Centre. Emergency Services attended the incident. Valerie Horton
Should have gone to specsavers: Car crashes near optometrist

Annie Perets
1st Apr 2018 11:02 AM

A RED hatchback drove into a Hervey Bay shopping centre Sunday morning, ironically crashing into a wall next to an optometrist.

The optometrist was Specsavers, which often features advertisements with similar situations accompanied by the slogan "You should have gone to Specsavers."

But there was nothing rehearsed about this real-life accident.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene in Pialba about 10.35am, and the car was towed.

