COAST CRIME: Should have gone to the register

STOLEN: The person stole a pair of Ray Ban's from a Piabla glasses store.

STOLEN: The person stole a pair of Ray Ban's from a Piabla glasses store. Contributed

A PERSON has allegedly entered a glasses store, left their old pair of sunglasses and took off with a brand new pair of Ray Ban's without paying.

The shopper was looking at glasses while an employee was on the phone when they made the swap sometime between 10am and noon October 27.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The employee noticed the old pair left behind in place of the stolen pair.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.