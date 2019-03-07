Should the next council election have electronic voting?

FRASER Coast Regional Council should consider switching to digital voting in future elections to limit paper waste printed for candidates, one councillor says.



Speaking to the Chronicle after last week's meeting, councillor Paul Truscott said the voting process could be made "a lot more streamlined and efficient" if the council considered introducing electronic voting.



When asked about potential interference or hacking of the ballots, Cr Truscott quipped Russia "is not really that interested in what happens on the Fraser Coast".



"There's always talk of that... there are definitely pros and cons about having a tangible pencil and paper record to go back to," Cr Truscott said.



"There's a lot of money wasted on election days with printing how to vote cards and election paraphernalia that goes out everywhere.



"I personally think it should be electronic to make it as simple as possible."



The comments come as Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe begins consulting on a suite of reforms over council voting across Queensland, including compulsory preferential voting.



Under the proposed changes, residents would have to number every box.

