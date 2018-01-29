Should there be a ban on music at Lake McKenzie?

READERS have expressed their concerns and views on the idea of banning radios at Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.

It comes after a visitor to the sacred spot was interrupted by the sound of a radio playing loud enough to be heard no matter where you were sitting.

James Bird is now calling on the Fraser Coast Regional Council to ban radios at the natural destination.

Tamara Geritz: They should ban the people that leave their cigarette butts everywhere before worrying about music.

We've hiked Fraser many times, and this is a problem that needs addressing.

Disgusting pigs.

Janet Spann: Lets just all stop going to Fraser Island .

Take away their tourism. This country has gone completely mad and just another demand from a minority.

Joan Andrews Bagnall: I've never heard anything so ridiculous.

People go there to enjoy themselves next he will want to ban people from using the lake.

Cassie Hawes: I wouldn't go as far as banning it altogether but people need to have more respect for others that are around them.

Mattie Bell: Umm the wearing of sunscreen in the lake and all the pollutants put in there is of much much more concern than a bit of music!

David John Burns: Radio's aren't the problem people are these days.

Too many people have the all about me attitude and stuff every body else as long as they're doing what they want they don't care if it affects others.

Maddie Andersen: Radios have never been the issue, my last trip to Lake McKenzie was full of drunk British tourists who were exposing their genitals to a large group of students.

Steve Wright: Always good to have a little music when you're sucking on a few stubbies on a hot day.

Catarina Anastacia Papadopoulos: Oh grow up if people want music let them have it. You don't own the place.