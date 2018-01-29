Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Should there be a ban on music at Lake McKenzie?

Lake McKenzie Fraser Island.
Lake McKenzie Fraser Island. Contributed.
Amy Formosa
by

READERS have expressed their concerns and views on the idea of banning radios at Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.

It comes after a visitor to the sacred spot was interrupted by the sound of a radio playing loud enough to be heard no matter where you were sitting.

James Bird is now calling on the Fraser Coast Regional Council to ban radios at the natural destination.

Tamara Geritz: They should ban the people that leave their cigarette butts everywhere before worrying about music.

We've hiked Fraser many times, and this is a problem that needs addressing.

Disgusting pigs.

Janet Spann: Lets just all stop going to Fraser Island .

Take away their tourism. This country has gone completely mad and just another demand from a minority.

Joan Andrews Bagnall: I've never heard anything so ridiculous.

People go there to enjoy themselves next he will want to ban people from using the lake.

Cassie Hawes: I wouldn't go as far as banning it altogether but people need to have more respect for others that are around them.

Mattie Bell: Umm the wearing of sunscreen in the lake and all the pollutants put in there is of much much more concern than a bit of music!

David John Burns: Radio's aren't the problem people are these days.

Too many people have the all about me attitude and stuff every body else as long as they're doing what they want they don't care if it affects others.

Maddie Andersen: Radios have never been the issue, my last trip to Lake McKenzie was full of drunk British tourists who were exposing their genitals to a large group of students.

Steve Wright: Always good to have a little music when you're sucking on a few stubbies on a hot day.

Catarina Anastacia Papadopoulos: Oh grow up if people want music let them have it. You don't own the place.

Topics:  fcopinion fraser island lake mckenzie your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle
OUTAGE: 1700 residents left without power

OUTAGE: 1700 residents left without power

ABOUT 1700 Fraser Coast residents have been left without power on Monday morning.

Tenants from hell slammed by readers

81 Macintyre St in Leyburn was left in a horrific state with human faeces and rubbish strewn throughout. Owner Kathy Beerens was left to clean up the mess.

Tenants are getting away with stuff like this everywhere.

Beer in the hand is worth two from the brewery at Festival

MEAT AND BEER: Childers' Josh Phillips and Zoe Young have been handcrafting The Cheeki Tiki ciders.

All the action from the BBQ and Craft Beer Festival

Armed man arrested after two hour chase

The man allegedly carrying a gun around Hervey Bay was arrested by police on Monday morning.

The man was believed to be using taxis to travel.

Local Partners