Let's follow Sunshine Coast and grow medicinal marijuana

Close-up of four medical marijuana prescription containers. One opened container is in the foreground with cannabis bud falling out.

THE world is changing dramatically each year and it's up to our political representatives to ensure we are moving with the times.

With that comes the responsibility of identifying emerging industries and ways we can cater to them here on the Fraser Coast.

It is a no-brainer to know industry bring jobs and if the jobs are local, then we see prosperity in the economy.

The Sunshine Coast has already swept in and established the first facility to grow medicinal marijuana.

Reader poll Should a medicinal marijuana farm be set up on the Fraser Coast? Someone from your address has already voted. Current Results Yes 80% No 20% Unsure 0% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Should we follow suit?

I think so.

If our soil and climate suit to growing marijuana or hemp, we should be pushing forward to see how we can capitalise on this industry before it booms.

With the stigma of marijuana for its medicinal purposes slowly eroding, I don't see a reason why it shouldn't be grown here.

Join the discussion and tell us what you think below.