Shoulder blow to sideline Perry

Ellyse Perry feels the pain of her injury. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Ellyse Perry feels the pain of her injury. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Ellyse Perry will miss 1-3 weeks of WBBL due to a low-grade AC shoulder injury that she sustained during last night's tight clash between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades.

Perry will sit out on Wednesday's game against the Hobart Hurricanes and could also miss the Sixers' following two matches against the Perth Scorchers.

The Sixers' captain landed on her shoulder awkwardly as she attempted to block a shot from Renegades' Courtney Webb.

Live stream the Australia v Pakistan T20 & Test Series with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

Ellyse Perry feels her injured her shoulder after diving for a catching against the Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne Oval. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Perry refused to leave the pitch, but appeared to be in plain and did not bowl following the fall.

The Sixers expect Perry to return to fitness in time for WBBL finals in December.