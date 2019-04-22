'Shouldn't happen': Families kicked to kerb as The Hub shuts

LEFT IN LURCH: Families are unsure where they will go after the sudden closure of The Hub in Hervey Bay.

JUST hours after paying a month's worth of rent, Rebecca Shepherd says she found a letter outside her room at The Hub telling her she had to leave.

Ms Shepherd and her partner Anton Janezic had lived there for 12 months and were suddenly homeless.

"This shouldn't happen, many of the other residents have kids and have nowhere to go," she said.

"Nearly all of us living there were permanent residents.

"It's been hectic trying to find a new place."

The Chronicle understands that due to accommodation in the area being booked out for the Easter long weekend, families have been allowed to stay at the Hub until tomorrow (Tuesday).

Several families living on-site confirmed this was the case but were reluctant to speak to the Chronicle on record.

Administration staff declined to comment and told reporters to leave the property.

Ms Shepherd and Mr Janezic said they were lucky enough to secure a spot at nearby hostel Buzzers.

A spokesman for Buzzers said they had taken in about 20 families since it was confirmed The Hub would close.

Asked what would happen to the families who no longer had a place to live, Chris Krieger, owner of The Hub, told the Chronicle, "I made sure I looked after everyone to the best of my ability before I left but we were only given a couple of hours' notice to get the hell out of there".

"I have had a few tenants ring me a bit concerned if there was any money to be refunded and I have done that for them," he said

"I haven't got the paperwork any more so I wouldn't be 100 per cent sure what's happened with that.

"I don't know if they (property owner Everest Holdings) have taken over our bookings or what they are doing."