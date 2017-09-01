Shout-out from the community for our firefighters

WHEN the Fraser Coast Chronicle published a story thanking local fire fighters for their efforts this week, people were quick to share their appreciation.

Since Sunday, at least three serious fires had broken out in places such as Craignish, Walligan, Walliebum and Dunmora.

It didn't take long for Rural Fire Brigade volunteers and fire and emergency crews to be on scene.

Christine Hogan said there were plenty of "praises and accolades” from her family.

"Welfare warriors putting their communities before their own safety. Thanks guys and gals,” she wrote.

Many acknowledged those who fought the fires voluntarily.

Phil Baker said he was grateful for the volunteers and their hard work but said they should be paid.

"This is exactly how governments get away without paying people their worth.”

Debbie Polley also recognised the volunteers.

"Awesome work. Thanks to all the unpaid professionals.”

Peter Ward paid special thanks to Brigade Officer Ricky Rowland, the volunteer featured in our story. "Well done Rick we need more people like you in our community,” he said.