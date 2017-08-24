Shout-out to mayor for bringing region into 21st century

OPINION:

I REALLY must congratulate the mayor on his council for its far-sighted efforts to bring our region into the 21st century by enabling people to 'telework'.

I have been an advocate for teleworking for many years.

Indeed Microsoft named me as one of Australia's top 10 innovators for my experience and work in this area.

But it's not about the NBN - I've been successfully teleworking since the 1960s when, together with a team of 20 programmers, we developed the system to analyse the 'black box' for Concorde. There was no internet then and certainly no broadband.

Don't get me wrong. Fast broadband can increase teleworkers productivity but it isn't essential.

And it's not just about establishing your own business or freelancing.

People from our largest organisations are moving out of cities all over the world and 'teleworking' back to their offices in towns.

And it's important to highlight teleworking is not just for computer people.

Like the mayor's seeds people, who are not computing experts but are using the technology to run their business from here.

Go go Mr mayor and your council - you are right on track!

ANN MOFFATT

Burrum Heads