Shout out to positive experiences on the Fraser Coast

Here are some positive experiences you've had on the Fraser Coast in the past week.

FraserPop has been praised by those who attended the pop culture festival at the weekend at Maryborough State High School.

Jasmine Tracey gave a thumbs up to students and staff for the successful event, and Kim Ramsay congratulated the students on their hard work.

Darren Williams thanked Solahart Fraser Coast for a job well done.

"Had me up and running by 3pm in the one day," Darren said.

Mary Preston said: Thumbs up to an amazing start to the whale season and to all the visitors to Hervey Bay.

Caitlin Moorfoot Thumbs up to Maryborough's John Street Sullivan and Nicholaides collection centre. They fit me in last minute, we're confident and efficient. They had no issues drawing blood on the first try and we're very caring and attentive. Thanks girls!

Zjena Kljinskovic gave a big thank you to Sue Huther for a birthday cake she made for her son's birthday, among other businesses that made the celebration a success.

"Thumbs up to Howard Butchery for the awesome pig on the spit and great prices, and Howard Hotbread Bakery for the freshest tastiest buns and breads," Zjena said.