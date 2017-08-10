25°
Community

Shouting from the rooftops for 85 years

Boni Holmes
| 10th Aug 2017 11:43 AM
John Williams and Greig Bolderrow in the new and current 4MB, now Triple M, studio at corner Bazaar and Ellena Sts, Maryborough in 1973.
John Williams and Greig Bolderrow in the new and current 4MB, now Triple M, studio at corner Bazaar and Ellena Sts, Maryborough in 1973. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE number one radio station on the Fraser Coast will celebrate its 85th anniversary on August 16.

In 1932 Alf Wynne started 4MB from his residence in Kent St, Maryborough.

 

Founder of Maryborough's 4MB Alf Wynne.
Founder of Maryborough's 4MB Alf Wynne. contributed

They moved to opposite the Royal Hotel in Kent St in the fifties and then to their current address on the corner on Bazaar and Ellena Sts in 1973.

At the time of the official opening, the $150,000 new building was the most modern radio station in the country.

Today it is known as Triple M and affiliates with more than 80 other stations.

 

The studio in Kent St, Maryborough in 1972.
The studio in Kent St, Maryborough in 1972. contributed

Breakfast radio announcer and content director Scott Gilmore, who started his career 38 years ago, said he was looking forward to the 85th anniversary.

"There have been some good people we have worked with over the years, some who are unfortunately not with us and some who can't make it.

"It will be good to catch up with Brett, Dale, Peter and all those people we haven't seen for many years and people that we have never met that were here in the fifties.

"Some of us have only been here since the seventies.

"Our recently retired manager Greig Bolderrow had been here 43 years, and there are still staff here that have been here over 30 years.

"A lot of people will remember some of the announcers but it's the people in the office, sales and engineering staff - people in the background that will be great to catch up with."

 

4MB staff from 1960 (seated front-back) Val Coleman, Faye Thacker, Pat Roberts, Anne Hesselwood, Colleen Lobegeier, (standing left-right) Carolyn Whitby, Gaye O'Brien, Wendy Daniel, and Thelma Kearle.
4MB staff from 1960 (seated front-back) Val Coleman, Faye Thacker, Pat Roberts, Anne Hesselwood, Colleen Lobegeier, (standing left-right) Carolyn Whitby, Gaye O'Brien, Wendy Daniel, and Thelma Kearle. contributed

Scott said it would be interesting to talk about with all of them how radio has changed.

"Even from my day it has changed dramatically," he said.

"We have gone from radio being most important - the most listened to shift was night time because there was no tv and everyone gathered round to listen to the serials.

"I remember playing one called Cattleman on a 16-inch disc - it went for 25 minutes every day - and if there was no episode, trust me, look out, there was hell to pay, people come into the front counter saying they were missing their serial."

 

The Hello 4MB Sailor team at the 4MB Bay to Bay Yacht Race (back from left) Keith Gillies, Harvey Collins, Gordon Neilsen, (front from left) Greig Bolderrow, Scott Gilmour, Ian Renton, John McCormack in May 1981.
The Hello 4MB Sailor team at the 4MB Bay to Bay Yacht Race (back from left) Keith Gillies, Harvey Collins, Gordon Neilsen, (front from left) Greig Bolderrow, Scott Gilmour, Ian Renton, John McCormack in May 1981. contributed

The announcer said the radio station had been around for 85 years.

"It was there for the start of World War II, Vietnam, Korea and man walking on the moon - it has broadcast all those things," Scott said.

"Radio was and had to be predominantly live in those days - where these days there is a lot of networking of programs around Australia.

"It was about being local and we still are but we are more cosmopolitan - we have bigger expectations of what your local station should bring you - and it's not always good either.

"Radio has certainly changed a lot while what we do hasn't - it still is to convey information and entertain."

 

In 1932 4MB's first studio at Wynne residence in upper Kent St, Maryborough.
In 1932 4MB's first studio at Wynne residence in upper Kent St, Maryborough. contributed

The radio station has been at the community heart sponsoring events including their 4MB Bay to Bay Yacht Race and broadcasting from everywhere and anywhere like the rooftop of the jewellers on the corner of Kent and Adelaide St.

 

John Esdaile broadcasting 4MB from Kent St studio awning in the 1960's.
John Esdaile broadcasting 4MB from Kent St studio awning in the 1960's. Contributed

They have had only six general manager throughout their 85 years including Alf Wynne, Wilf Robertson, Frank Warwick, John McCormack, Greig Bolderrow and Neil Bradshaw.

The invitation-only 4MB/ Triple M 85th reunion will be held at the Maryborough RSL on Saturday, August 19.

For more information phone Kylie Fuchs on 0409 230 376.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity maryborough radio reunion triple m

Three-vehicle crash stops traffic on major road

Three-vehicle crash stops traffic on major road

A three-vehicle crash could cause havoc on Hervey Bay roads. It happened just before 3pm.

POLL: Region's pollies have their say on gay marriage vote

Rainbow Flag: IDAHOT flag flying at the Ipswich City Council chambers.

Vote in our poll on gay marriage.

Man in court for possessing restricted poison on Fraser Is

Hervey Bay courthouse. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A man has faced court over possessing a restricted poison.

Paramedics at scene of two-car crash in Hervey Bay

Ambulance generic

A man is being assessed by an ambulance crew.

Local Partners

Festival lures visitors to the Fraser Coast

“The Seafood Festival gives us a point of difference and allows us to draw people to the region."

VMR to reel in crowd for buy, swap and sell day

VMR Hervey Bay will host the Reels Buoys Toys event at Seafront Oval this Saturday, August 12.

Get some bucks for your unused fishing rods or marine equipment.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

OPPORTUNITY MEETS CONVENIENCE !!!

10 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

Residential Land 808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and ... $179,000

808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and schools Quiet Cul-de-sac location

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Hervey Bay property market on target

HEALTHY MARKET: REIQ zone chair Damian Raxach.

Hervey Bay rental vacancies tighten, indicating a market recovery.

GALLERY: The dream homes for sale on the Coast

Price: Offers exceeding $1.39M. Location: The Esplanade, Point Vernon. Agent: Prime Agents

Coast mansions some of the cheapest in Queensland

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage