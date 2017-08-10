Shouting from the rooftops for 85 years

John Williams and Greig Bolderrow in the new and current 4MB, now Triple M, studio at corner Bazaar and Ellena Sts, Maryborough in 1973.

THE number one radio station on the Fraser Coast will celebrate its 85th anniversary on August 16.

In 1932 Alf Wynne started 4MB from his residence in Kent St, Maryborough.

Founder of Maryborough's 4MB Alf Wynne. contributed

They moved to opposite the Royal Hotel in Kent St in the fifties and then to their current address on the corner on Bazaar and Ellena Sts in 1973.

At the time of the official opening, the $150,000 new building was the most modern radio station in the country.

Today it is known as Triple M and affiliates with more than 80 other stations.

The studio in Kent St, Maryborough in 1972. contributed

Breakfast radio announcer and content director Scott Gilmore, who started his career 38 years ago, said he was looking forward to the 85th anniversary.

"There have been some good people we have worked with over the years, some who are unfortunately not with us and some who can't make it.

"It will be good to catch up with Brett, Dale, Peter and all those people we haven't seen for many years and people that we have never met that were here in the fifties.

"Some of us have only been here since the seventies.

"Our recently retired manager Greig Bolderrow had been here 43 years, and there are still staff here that have been here over 30 years.

"A lot of people will remember some of the announcers but it's the people in the office, sales and engineering staff - people in the background that will be great to catch up with."

4MB staff from 1960 (seated front-back) Val Coleman, Faye Thacker, Pat Roberts, Anne Hesselwood, Colleen Lobegeier, (standing left-right) Carolyn Whitby, Gaye O'Brien, Wendy Daniel, and Thelma Kearle. contributed

Scott said it would be interesting to talk about with all of them how radio has changed.

"Even from my day it has changed dramatically," he said.

"We have gone from radio being most important - the most listened to shift was night time because there was no tv and everyone gathered round to listen to the serials.

"I remember playing one called Cattleman on a 16-inch disc - it went for 25 minutes every day - and if there was no episode, trust me, look out, there was hell to pay, people come into the front counter saying they were missing their serial."

The Hello 4MB Sailor team at the 4MB Bay to Bay Yacht Race (back from left) Keith Gillies, Harvey Collins, Gordon Neilsen, (front from left) Greig Bolderrow, Scott Gilmour, Ian Renton, John McCormack in May 1981. contributed

The announcer said the radio station had been around for 85 years.

"It was there for the start of World War II, Vietnam, Korea and man walking on the moon - it has broadcast all those things," Scott said.

"Radio was and had to be predominantly live in those days - where these days there is a lot of networking of programs around Australia.

"It was about being local and we still are but we are more cosmopolitan - we have bigger expectations of what your local station should bring you - and it's not always good either.

"Radio has certainly changed a lot while what we do hasn't - it still is to convey information and entertain."

In 1932 4MB's first studio at Wynne residence in upper Kent St, Maryborough. contributed

The radio station has been at the community heart sponsoring events including their 4MB Bay to Bay Yacht Race and broadcasting from everywhere and anywhere like the rooftop of the jewellers on the corner of Kent and Adelaide St.

John Esdaile broadcasting 4MB from Kent St studio awning in the 1960's. Contributed

They have had only six general manager throughout their 85 years including Alf Wynne, Wilf Robertson, Frank Warwick, John McCormack, Greig Bolderrow and Neil Bradshaw.

The invitation-only 4MB/ Triple M 85th reunion will be held at the Maryborough RSL on Saturday, August 19.

For more information phone Kylie Fuchs on 0409 230 376.