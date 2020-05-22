Menu
Sonja Park (sec. Maryborough Hervey Bay Poultry Club) with a hen and a cock Bantam Old English Game Silver Quill.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Cooped up: Show birds stay home but poultry still popular

Stuart Fast
22nd May 2020 6:00 AM
NOT many people would be tending to their prized poultry when the rooster crows, but Sonja Park is one such person.

Ms Park is the secretary of Maryborough Hervey Bay Poultry Club and the members had been looking forward to presenting their birds at Fraser Coast Agriculture Show, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said members bred purebred chickens about October each year for the show, but there would not be a chance for the birds bred in 2019 to be shown in their prime.

She said the birds could be entered in next year's show, albeit older and entered as either roosters or hens.

The cancellation meant the club missed out on fundraising, socialising with the public and recruiting members.

Ms Park said the Ag Show was an opportunity to educate the public about the benefits of raising purebred chickens and was disappointed there was not that opportunity this year.

She said people raised the birds because they loved animals and chickens were an easy species to raise.

She said children could get involved in raising poultry, they needed less room compared to other animals and the birds gave back to their owners with eggs.

Raising the animals also meant keeping alive heritage chicken breeds.

Ms Park said the club was a way for like-minded people to get together and promote the value and benefits of raising beautiful birds.

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast fraser coast ag show hervey bay maryborough
