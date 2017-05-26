Show holiday: trading hours and what's open on Coast

The Chronicle did a ring around at some of the grocery stores and cafes to find out what's open and when.

THE public holiday hasn't stopped businesses opening on the Fraser Coast but trading hours have been cut back at some stores.

GROCERY HERVEY BAY

Stockland: OPEN

- Centre open from 10am-4pm (includes speciality stores)

- Coles open from 8.30am-5.30pm

Woolworths Pialba, Elli Waters and Urraween: OPEN from 8.30am-5.30pm

IGA Fraser Shores: OPEN from 6.30am-8pm

IGA Airport: OPEN 9am-5pm

Torquay IGA X-Press: OPEN 6.30am-7pm

Foodworks Scarness: OPEN 6am-9pm

Foodworks Kawungan: OPEN 7.30am-8pm

Foodworks Craignish: OPEN 6am-7pm

GROCERY MARYBOROUGH

Station Square: Most stores OPEN from 10am-3pm.

Big W: OPEN 10am-3pm

Coles: OPEN 8am-5.30pm

CAFES/COFFEE SHOPS

Bean Beat: Seafront OPEN 6am-lunch Scarness CLOSED

Front Room: OPEN 7am-noon

Aquavue: OPEN 6.30am-5pm

Toast Expresso Bay, Maryborough: OPEN from 7am

