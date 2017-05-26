Show holiday: trading hours and what's open on Coast

THE public holiday hasn't stopped businesses opening on the Fraser Coast but trading hours have been cut back at some stores.
The Chronicle did a ring around at some of the grocery stores and cafes to find out what's open and when.
GROCERY HERVEY BAY
Stockland: OPEN
- Centre open from 10am-4pm (includes speciality stores)
- Coles open from 8.30am-5.30pm
Woolworths Pialba, Elli Waters and Urraween: OPEN from 8.30am-5.30pm
IGA Fraser Shores: OPEN from 6.30am-8pm
IGA Airport: OPEN 9am-5pm
Torquay IGA X-Press: OPEN 6.30am-7pm
Foodworks Scarness: OPEN 6am-9pm
Foodworks Kawungan: OPEN 7.30am-8pm
Foodworks Craignish: OPEN 6am-7pm
GROCERY MARYBOROUGH
Station Square: Most stores OPEN from 10am-3pm.
Big W: OPEN 10am-3pm
Coles: OPEN 8am-5.30pm
CAFES/COFFEE SHOPS
Bean Beat: Seafront OPEN 6am-lunch Scarness CLOSED
Front Room: OPEN 7am-noon
Aquavue: OPEN 6.30am-5pm
Toast Expresso Bay, Maryborough: OPEN from 7am
Do you know of a business that is open that you would like to add to the list? Join the discussion and tell us below.