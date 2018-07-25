Show is your time to shine

TIME TO SHINE: Hervey Bay Relay for Life team Fast Furious and Fabulous will raise funds for those affected by cancer by hosting acar show on Saturday, July 28.

CALLING all car enthusiasts on the Fraser Coast.

Hervey Bay Relay For Life team Fast Furious and Fabulous wants you to shine up your car and show it off for a cause on July 28.

Team captain Sue Dodd said almost everyone is affected by cancer in some way and the Relay For Life Car Show was a great opportunity for local car lovers to show their support for those affected.

"After a successful car show last year, we decided to host the fundraising event again," she said.

"People with all makes and models of cars are invited to come along to enjoy the afternoon, and help us raise funds for the cause.

"There will be trophies and raffles, plus food and drink available for purchase."

The show and shine will be held at City Park, next to the Hervey Bay Community Centre in Pialba, from 2-5pm.

Entry is only $5 and more information is available by calling Sue Dodd on 0412753773.

All funds raised for Hervey Bay Relay For Life, held October 20-21, support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention and support services.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said getting involved in Relay For Life by registering, or supporting the efforts of local fundraisers, made a lasting difference to Queenslanders affected by cancer.

To register for Hervey Bay Relay For Life or to find out more, visit www.relay forlife.org.au or call 1300656585.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via cancerqld. org.au or 131120.