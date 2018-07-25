Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TIME TO SHINE: Hervey Bay Relay for Life team Fast Furious and Fabulous will raise funds for those affected by cancer by hosting acar show on Saturday, July 28.
TIME TO SHINE: Hervey Bay Relay for Life team Fast Furious and Fabulous will raise funds for those affected by cancer by hosting acar show on Saturday, July 28. CONTRIBUTED
Whats On

Show is your time to shine

Kerrie Alexander
by
25th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

CALLING all car enthusiasts on the Fraser Coast.

Hervey Bay Relay For Life team Fast Furious and Fabulous wants you to shine up your car and show it off for a cause on July 28.

Team captain Sue Dodd said almost everyone is affected by cancer in some way and the Relay For Life Car Show was a great opportunity for local car lovers to show their support for those affected.

"After a successful car show last year, we decided to host the fundraising event again," she said.

"People with all makes and models of cars are invited to come along to enjoy the afternoon, and help us raise funds for the cause.

"There will be trophies and raffles, plus food and drink available for purchase."

The show and shine will be held at City Park, next to the Hervey Bay Community Centre in Pialba, from 2-5pm.

Entry is only $5 and more information is available by calling Sue Dodd on 0412753773.

All funds raised for Hervey Bay Relay For Life, held October 20-21, support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention and support services.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said getting involved in Relay For Life by registering, or supporting the efforts of local fundraisers, made a lasting difference to Queenslanders affected by cancer.

To register for Hervey Bay Relay For Life or to find out more, visit www.relay forlife.org.au or call 1300656585.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via cancerqld. org.au or 131120.

Related Items

Show More
cancer car show fcnews fcwhatson hervey bay relay for life 2018
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    LIVE COVERAGE: Sport Precinct business plan to be discussed

    LIVE COVERAGE: Sport Precinct business plan to be discussed

    Council News The business plan for the controversial Sport Precinct will be a hot topic of discussion as councillors debate the report in their meeting today

    • 25th Jul 2018 10:30 AM
    SPORT PRECINCT: Plans for 10,000+ stadium revealed

    premium_icon SPORT PRECINCT: Plans for 10,000+ stadium revealed

    News It could mean the region could host major sport events

    SPORT PRECINCT: Business plan reveals cost could balloon to $75m

    premium_icon SPORT PRECINCT: Business plan reveals cost could balloon to...

    Council News The business plan will be voted on in council on Wednesday

    'WORST I'VE SEEN': 80 trees poisoned along Hervey Bay foreshore

    premium_icon 'WORST I'VE SEEN': 80 trees poisoned along Hervey Bay...

    News Cr Lewis said it was one of the worst cases of vandalism he'd seen

    Local Partners