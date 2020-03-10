‘YOU'RE FORGIVEN’: Boatie's heartfelt letter to thieves

Lennox Head resident Simon Jones ready for fishing minus the boat that was stolen from outside the front of his house.

Lennox Head resident Simon Jones ready for fishing minus the boat that was stolen from outside the front of his house.

LENNOX resident Simon Jones, whose boat was stolen early Monday morning last week, has written a cheeky note to the thieves who took the beloved craft.

The note entitled 'Good Karma!' starts with forgiveness.

"You're forgiven! No questions asked if you drop the boat and trailer back, intact as you "found" it, somewhere nearby.

"We'll tell the cops everything is sweet and you might even feel some good vibes coming your way."

Mr Jones said he embraced a mantra of 'kill them with kindness' and was inspired to write a heartfelt message with his children to the thieves and send it to the paper.

"And if that doesn't appeal to them at least we can show them how to start the boat and what needs to be done to operate it," he said.

The note details exactly how to operate the Yamaha 115Hp outboard motor.

It states, "Show it some care and vary the revs (up and down) gently for at least two tanks of fuel. After that, you can give it a rip … just like you ripped my son's little heart as he's been waiting so patiently to go fishing since the rebuild."

Mr Jones said the 5.1m Kevlar Kat had been parked on the street outside the front of the house.

"It had a lock on the tow coupling and given it was Lennox Head I knew there were only a couple of ways out of town and so that's when I immediately went to the local service station and the mechanic in town who have cameras," he said.

"I put everything else on hold and our local mechanic was kind enough to let me sit in his office for two days going through CCTV footage," Mr Jones said.

"Then a friend who finished shift work at 2am said she noticed a boat on Ross Lane that had pulled over," he said.

"And we had the canopy still up and they must have pulled over to do something there and she said she had a weird feeling, a gut feeling that something wasn't right.

"So that gave us a bit more of a narrow time band and the guys at the servo found footage of the boat going past at 2:36am."

Mr Jones is still searching for the Kevlar Kat boat code H.I. N AUWWA121560E03, with trailer rego TA88MG.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote Event 73110230.