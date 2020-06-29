Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Show - Hayden Beresford from Boompa with Bonyvilla Harry - Senior Champion Boss Taurus Bull.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Show - Hayden Beresford from Boompa with Bonyvilla Harry - Senior Champion Boss Taurus Bull.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

SHOW MUST GO ON: Coast event could get funding lifeline

Christian Berechree
29th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast Show could receive a funding lifeline after COVID-19 forced its cancellation this year.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced the show, along with other agricultural show societies in the region, could receive a reimbursement of up to $70,000 under the Federal Government's Supporting Agricultural Shows program.

All up, $10 million has been allocated to the program, which will be distributed as one-off payments to eligible show societies.

"This is fantastic news for the many hardworking show society volunteers in the Hinkler electorate who because of COVID-19 were unable to stage a show for their communities this year," Mr Pitt said.

Photos
View Gallery

"The government is reimbursing shows for costs incurred in 2020 and funds will be paid in 2021 and I encourage local show societies to check their eligibility and apply when the grants open."

The Supporting Agricultural Shows program also provides $100,000 to Agricultural Shows Australia (ASA) for its National Rural Ambassador competition in 2020 and 2021.

More information on the Fund will be available here.

coronavirus fcwhatson fraser coast show whatson
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First Butchulla lawyer’s powerful moment in highest court

        premium_icon First Butchulla lawyer’s powerful moment in highest court

        News Vanessa Graf proudly bore Butchulla culture on her skin

        Open a door of kindness in Hervey Bay

        premium_icon Open a door of kindness in Hervey Bay

        News Neighbourhood Centre’s latest way to spread kindness

        Dingo-proof fence network expanded on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Dingo-proof fence network expanded on Fraser Island

        News It is the first time the camping areas on the beach have been fenced