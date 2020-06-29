SHOW MUST GO ON: Coast event could get funding lifeline

THE Fraser Coast Show could receive a funding lifeline after COVID-19 forced its cancellation this year.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announced the show, along with other agricultural show societies in the region, could receive a reimbursement of up to $70,000 under the Federal Government's Supporting Agricultural Shows program.

All up, $10 million has been allocated to the program, which will be distributed as one-off payments to eligible show societies.

"This is fantastic news for the many hardworking show society volunteers in the Hinkler electorate who because of COVID-19 were unable to stage a show for their communities this year," Mr Pitt said.

"The government is reimbursing shows for costs incurred in 2020 and funds will be paid in 2021 and I encourage local show societies to check their eligibility and apply when the grants open."

The Supporting Agricultural Shows program also provides $100,000 to Agricultural Shows Australia (ASA) for its National Rural Ambassador competition in 2020 and 2021.

More information on the Fund will be available here.