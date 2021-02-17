Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fraser Coast Show Society President Melinda Wright. Photo: Stuart Fast
Fraser Coast Show Society President Melinda Wright. Photo: Stuart Fast
Community

SHOW MUST GO ON: Event to bounce back bigger and better

Stuart Fast
17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The members and volunteers of the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society are working hard to bring the region the 2021 Ag Show on May 20 to 21.

Society President Melinda Wright said the theme of ‘Horses to Horsepower’ would be carried over from last year’s cancelled show and organisers were being careful about meeting COVID safe requirements.

“What we’re trying to do is put on a successful show and make it bigger and better than ever … we’re going to have Kgari jumping dogs, were also getting in fantastic local Guy Mclean the horseman, we’ve got roaming acts going around.

“It will be our 50th show at the Maryborough Showground but all together it will be our 155th year hosting the show.

“We want absolutely everyone to come and enjoy it.”

Ms Wright said the show society was a non-profit organisation and relied heavily on community support to host the annual event.

“It’s a real battle for us and we’re pushing through. The reason we are pushing through is for the community, if we don’t have a show this year, we can’t guarantee there be a show again because of the financial strain.”

“What we’re trying to do is put on a successful show and make it bigger and better than ever … we’re doing our utmost best and we need everybody involved.

“With all of us on-board we are going to be able to make the impossible, possible,” Ms Wright said.

The Fraser Coast Ag Show Society is located at 84 Gympie Rd, Tinana and people looking to become members and or volunteer with the society can do so through their website.

fcevents fcmaryborough fcshow
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro MP ‘furious’ no vaccine hub planned for region

        Premium Content M’boro MP ‘furious’ no vaccine hub planned for region

        News A spokeswoman from Queensland Health said the organisation was working closely with the Australian Government on the vaccine’s roll out.

        • 17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        FULL LIST: Government payments Maryborough locals are using

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Government payments Maryborough locals are using

        News With over 20 different government payments available under the Australian...

        • 17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        How local student found her calling through volunteering

        Premium Content How local student found her calling through volunteering

        Community “The rewards of helping young minds grow and learn are immense and the profession...

        • 17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘I’m sorry’: Grandfather’s words after sexually abusing teen

        Premium Content ‘I’m sorry’: Grandfather’s words after sexually abusing teen

        News When she tried to pull away, he held both her hands in front of her with one of his...

        • 17th Feb 2021 5:00 AM