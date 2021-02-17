SHOW MUST GO ON: Event to bounce back bigger and better

The members and volunteers of the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society are working hard to bring the region the 2021 Ag Show on May 20 to 21.

Society President Melinda Wright said the theme of ‘Horses to Horsepower’ would be carried over from last year’s cancelled show and organisers were being careful about meeting COVID safe requirements.

“What we’re trying to do is put on a successful show and make it bigger and better than ever … we’re going to have Kgari jumping dogs, were also getting in fantastic local Guy Mclean the horseman, we’ve got roaming acts going around.

“It will be our 50th show at the Maryborough Showground but all together it will be our 155th year hosting the show.

“We want absolutely everyone to come and enjoy it.”



Ms Wright said the show society was a non-profit organisation and relied heavily on community support to host the annual event.

“It’s a real battle for us and we’re pushing through. The reason we are pushing through is for the community, if we don’t have a show this year, we can’t guarantee there be a show again because of the financial strain.”

“What we’re trying to do is put on a successful show and make it bigger and better than ever … we’re doing our utmost best and we need everybody involved.

“With all of us on-board we are going to be able to make the impossible, possible,” Ms Wright said.



The Fraser Coast Ag Show Society is located at 84 Gympie Rd, Tinana and people looking to become members and or volunteer with the society can do so through their website.