Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Geoff Myatt creates a Cancer Council ribbon as part of a fundraiser for his Myatt Jewellers Relay for Life team.
Geoff Myatt creates a Cancer Council ribbon as part of a fundraiser for his Myatt Jewellers Relay for Life team. Boni Holmes
Community

Show off your donation with a ribbon pendant

Boni Holmes
by
2nd Oct 2018 1:28 PM

LONGTIME jeweller Geoff Myatt has designed a Cancer Council ribbon as part of his Relay for Life team's fundraiser.

"We have created a Cancer Council ribbon with with seven different coloured stones representing different types of cancers," Geoff said.

"We tried to cover as many as possible - some colours count for several different cancers.

"The stones are coloured Cubic zirconias in a sterling silver pendant.

"We have made them all by hand."

Geoff and his wife Rebecca have done Relay For Life for several years.

"This will be our first Myatt Jewellers team - we have half a dozen or so members.

"We needed to fundraise and this is our speciality. We decided to utilise that.

"We will give 100 per cent of the sale of the pendant to the Cancer Council.

"This is our main fundraiser."

Rebecca said it was nice to show something for your donation.

"I know a lot of people like donating but sometimes people want to show that they have donated.

"It is not a run-of-the-mill donation either - something unique and different."

The pendant can be purchased for $50.

Geoff has been making his own jewellery since he became an apprentice when he left school 15 years ago.

He made a mould and said they take almost an hour to make and set.

"In the day-and-a-half of posting the sale of the pendant on Facebook, Geoff had received seven orders with one already sent to Brisbane.

"I am really proud to have the support of the community. It is quite humbling.

"The Cancer Council is the real winner here."

Related Items

cancer cancer council qld donation fccommunity fcfundraiser fcmaryborough jewellery relay for life 2018
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EATING OUT: Top places to eat out for the Joeys World Cup

    premium_icon EATING OUT: Top places to eat out for the Joeys World Cup

    News We've got your list of recommended places to eat out in Hervey Bay for the Joeys Mini World Cup

    STORM SEASON: Include pets in your emergency plan

    STORM SEASON: Include pets in your emergency plan

    Community It's time to prepare an emergency plan for your pets.

    • 2nd Oct 2018 1:00 PM
    Promised funding will be positive for local property

    premium_icon Promised funding will be positive for local property

    News Fraser Coast health infrastructure is promised to expand by $20 mil

    Pathway leads to better access

    Pathway leads to better access

    Community Hub leads the way

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:20 PM

    Local Partners