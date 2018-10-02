Show off your donation with a ribbon pendant

Geoff Myatt creates a Cancer Council ribbon as part of a fundraiser for his Myatt Jewellers Relay for Life team.

Geoff Myatt creates a Cancer Council ribbon as part of a fundraiser for his Myatt Jewellers Relay for Life team. Boni Holmes

LONGTIME jeweller Geoff Myatt has designed a Cancer Council ribbon as part of his Relay for Life team's fundraiser.

"We have created a Cancer Council ribbon with with seven different coloured stones representing different types of cancers," Geoff said.

"We tried to cover as many as possible - some colours count for several different cancers.

"The stones are coloured Cubic zirconias in a sterling silver pendant.

"We have made them all by hand."

Geoff and his wife Rebecca have done Relay For Life for several years.

"This will be our first Myatt Jewellers team - we have half a dozen or so members.

"We needed to fundraise and this is our speciality. We decided to utilise that.

"We will give 100 per cent of the sale of the pendant to the Cancer Council.

"This is our main fundraiser."

Rebecca said it was nice to show something for your donation.

"I know a lot of people like donating but sometimes people want to show that they have donated.

"It is not a run-of-the-mill donation either - something unique and different."

The pendant can be purchased for $50.

Geoff has been making his own jewellery since he became an apprentice when he left school 15 years ago.

He made a mould and said they take almost an hour to make and set.

"In the day-and-a-half of posting the sale of the pendant on Facebook, Geoff had received seven orders with one already sent to Brisbane.

"I am really proud to have the support of the community. It is quite humbling.

"The Cancer Council is the real winner here."