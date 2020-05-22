SHOW SPIRIT: Plenty to be proud of despite no displays

The Fraser Coast show might be cancelled but the people behind it are still proud of their produce and products.

The Fraser Coast show might be cancelled but the people behind it are still proud of their produce and products. Alistair Brightman/Glen Porteous

Dear readers

It's show day. Ordinarily, we'd all be heading out to get our fill of fairy floss, ride the ferris wheel and check out all the displays, entries and routines the people behind the show had worked hard on for the past year.

The Chronicle is still determined to provide a platform for these people who despite the Covid-19 forced cancellation of the annual event are still proud of their produce, products and performances.

You can read some of the stories so far here:

Cooped up: Show birds stay home by poultry still popular

By George he's done it again! Pumpkin glory despite no show

Fundraiser toys destined for show stuck in storage

Missing your show bag fix? You can still get it here

We've also compiled a massive photo gallery of Chronicle images taken at the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show over the years.

The Chronicle has long been a proud partner and supporter of the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show.

In the lead up to the last show I wrote in my editorial about the concerning social media criticism regarding entry cost and quality and the lack of understanding about the crucial role shows play in keeping the community in touch with country life.

"The world needs more clean fun and if we don't support events like this, we'll lose them for good. Before canning a community event, think about what you're really canning. "Think about the grandma who is standing in line for a tea cup ride. She still remembers the first time she sat in one at the Maryborough showgrounds - ABBA was playing through the speakers and all the CWA ladies in the pavilion were trying to replicate Lady Flo's pumpkin scones. "She's about to take her grand-daughters on their first tea-cup ride, a country show rite of passage they too will cherish. "For their sake and for the countless volunteers who work tirelessly to put these events together, let's ensure the show goes on."

This sentiment has never been more important.

So, while there's nothing we can do about this year's cancellation, we'd like to give a big shout out to the show society and the rural families who have made the event so special over the decades and will be particularly disappointed today. We will be back with bells on next year.

In the meantime, we'd like to thank you for continuing to support local journalism. Our latest subscription deal is here.

Jessica Grewal

Editor