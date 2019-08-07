SHOW STOPPER: Violinist claims top prize at Eisteddfod

ON THE STRINGS: Jennifer Bebington took out first place in the Instrumental Solos section at the Maryborough Eisteddfod yesterday. SEE PAGE 11 FOR MORE PHOTOS.

ON THE STRINGS: Jennifer Bebington took out first place in the Instrumental Solos section at the Maryborough Eisteddfod yesterday. SEE PAGE 11 FOR MORE PHOTOS. Blake Antrobus

JENNIFER Bebington has dreams of playing in an orchestra when she is older.

The 13-year-old Fraser Coast Anglican College student is well on her way to achieving her lifelong goal after taking out top honours at the Maryborough Eisteddfod yesterday.

Now in its 113th year running, the event has become the Heritage City's largest and most competitive performing arts festival, attracting hundreds of competitors across literary, instrumental, speech, dance and drama categories.

Jennifer took out first prize in the Instrumental Solo section during yesterday's session, playing the enduring La Folia.

She was one of dozens of young students across the Fraser Coast vying to impress adjudicators with their solo music performances.

For Jennifer, the violin's influence runs in the family.

"My sister... plays violin and I really wanted to play,” Jennifer said. "I started when I was six... when I'm older I want to become part of an orchestra, that would be really fun.

"I have won a few years in a row, but this is my one up against other instruments, there were a bunch of flutes.”

Dozens of young school children also got in on the excitement with choir performances, sharing their vocal talents honed in the musical classroom.

The program, which started last week with speech and drama sections and vocal and choral performances, continues until Friday.