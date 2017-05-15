Show support for Melbourne flights: Chris Loft

OVER the past few months I have had many discussions with a range of airline companies discussing how we can improve and get the best use of the two airports we are fortunate to own in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Last week I began some preliminary discussions with a company interested in providing direct flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne and vice versa.

The best way to see if this is viable and something the community wants is to put it out to you guys, so here is a basic idea of what would be on offer if this company decided to move forward.

The flights would be twice a week and be around two hours direct to Melbourne.

Average cost would be between $300-$330 one way and it would be a jet plane so a quick, comfortable ride.

I love the idea and from my preliminary discussions believe this would be a massive boost for the area.

However in the interest of bringing the community on this journey I want to get your feedback.

How many times a year would you fly direct to Melbourne if it was available to you?

We need to get a good idea of how much support these flights would have to make sure it is a community- backed idea and not a short term trial - that isn't viable for the airline company.

Thanks for your ongoing support.

It is much appreciated and this is just a glimpse of the great things to come for the region as my phone and emails are full of new business ideas and people wanting to bring their companies, passion and services to the Fraser Coast.