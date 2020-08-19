SHOW TIME: Curtains open again at iconic Coast theatre

Love Sick, starring Justin Tamblyn and Shannon Gralow, is on at 11am on Thursday August 27 at the Brolga Theatre, with tickets costing $15 or $14 for Friends of the Brolga and $13 for groups of 10 or more.

THE curtains are finally opening again at the Fraser Coast’s premier performance venue.

After months of dimmed lights and shuttered doors, live shows are coming back to the Brolga.

The theatre will host its first live stage show since months, with the musical Morning Melodies gracing the planks.

It will also be live streamed to nursing homes and lifestyle communities.

Part of the Morning Melodies program will be Love Sick, a show focusing on the highs and lows of romance on and off stage through iconic duets, swirling dance sequences and songs from silver screen to stage blockbusters.

Fraser Coast mayor said it was exciting to see live performance making a comeback after COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous economic and social impact on the community, and the arts and live performance industry has been particularly hard hit,” he said.

“The Brolga Theatre’s stage has been bare and dressing rooms empty for far too long, so it is wonderful to be able to start bringing the theatre alive once more.”

Cr Seymour said audience numbers would be limited with physical distancing measures in place such as seating patrons in ‘bubbles’ with space between groups as part of the theatre’s COVID safe plan.

Tickets are still available, but bookings must be made over the phone by contacting the Brolga Theatre on 4122 6060.