Show your true colours this Origin Fan Day

THE Fraser Coast's business community is showing its support for the Queensland Origin team as part of the council's efforts to turn the region maroon.

It's all part of the build-up to an exclusive State of Origin Family Fan Day being hosted by the Fraser Coast Regional Council at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval on July 3.

Council is urging businesses, schools and community groups to decorate in maroon to show their support for the Queensland team, who will be the special guests at the Family Fan Day.

The team will meet and greet local fans and be available for photos and autographs at this exclusive opportunity.

It will be the only fan day the Maroons are participating in this year.

The process involves heading the council website and registering your participation in the Fraser Coast's maroon wash.

"We want the maroons to be left in absolutely no doubt as to who the Fraser Coast is supporting. We want the region to be awash with maroon on the day and in the lead-up to the Fan Day," Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said.

"Make the effort and join in the spirit. This is a great community initiative and we can all play a part in getting the maroons across the line in this year's State of Origin series."

"The Maroons will have a large national media contingent following them so by registering your business participation they will know where to find you to show off your passionate support on the news."

One of the first businesses to register was Sunjuice Solar, in Old Maryborough Road, Hervey Bay.

Sunjuice Solar adminstration worker Jessica Rosman said in celebration of the event, the company decked out its cars and office in maroon.

"We've been following Origin for as long as we can remember and it's really exciting because we're a family-owned company," she said.

"I love decorating, having fun and celebrating and what's better to celebrate than our state?

"We aren't just excited for July 3, we're excited for the games to come."

Staff have committed to wearing maroon for a day and their fleet of vehicles will be decorated in Queensland's colours.

The Family Fan Day kicks off at 9 am and finishes at 1 pm on Tuesday, July 3 at the Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.

"Council will supply limited-edition official supporter posters to registered businesses to display next week," Cr Everard said.

"The only way to get the poster is by registering your participation."

Participating businesses can register their details at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/maroons-fraser-coast-fan-day.