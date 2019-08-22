Showcasing Maryborough's historical homes and gardens

ROSE-COLOURED GLASSES: Fraser Coast residents and visitors are encouraged to make the most of the opportunity to explore historic Maryborough buildings and gardens for free in September.

ROSE-COLOURED GLASSES: Fraser Coast residents and visitors are encouraged to make the most of the opportunity to explore historic Maryborough buildings and gardens for free in September. Contributed

PLANNING for the annual tour of the city's stunning gardens and historical homes is in full swing with just weeks to go.

Each year, Maryborough welcomes thousands of residents and visitors to take in the city's sights.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said there was now only a month to go until the Maryborough Open House and Gardens on September 21 and 22.

"Maryborough Open House and Gardens is a weekend to uncover the history embedded in our heritage buildings and unearth the stories behind our beautiful gardens," he said.

"From museums and collections capturing the spirit and memories of our pioneers, to striking public art that shares the stories from days gone by, you will be captivated by the unique characters of these amazing and impressive buildings.

"Be inspired as you stroll through the private gardens of our community's most avid green thumbs and learn just what is possible in the gardens of our subtropical climate."

Last year more than 5000 people viewed the buildings, while about 2700 people visited the gardens.

Some of the gardeners will have plant sales, refreshments and demonstrations, while other activities including cemetery tours, guided tours of Maryborough City Hall and backstage tours of the Brolga Theatre are also being planned.

To coincide with Maryborough Open House, Gatakers Artspace will showcase stories of the Fraser Coast community through objects, such as a piece of furniture or a favourite toy.