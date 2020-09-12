Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ginger Maryland outside her Shopfront Showcase promoting the Maryborough Open Gardens.
Ginger Maryland outside her Shopfront Showcase promoting the Maryborough Open Gardens.
News

Selling M’boro as star, not slum ‘everyone’s responsibility’

Jessica Cook
12th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHANGE is in the wind in Maryborough.

Local advocates like Kylie Nitz can feel it.

The president of the Maryborough City Progress Association Kylie Nitz is among many who have had noticed a new vibe in the town.

"At one stage we were like a ghost town but now we are being reinvigorated," she said.

"The CBD has become a beehive and it is exciting to see that happen."

Mrs Nitz said she believed there was a new rush of confidence coming back to business owners in the CBD.

With many families making the move from down south amid COVID-19, she hoped there would also be new influx of skills and businesses.

"The people moving here are excited and positive people," she said.

"They could live anywhere but they are choosing beautiful Maryborough."

The Maryborough mother said she hoped other residents would start seeing the great things that were on offer in the city.

"People are not going to want to invest in a place that people are saying is a slum or scabby," she said.

"It is everyone's responsibility just as much as the local or state government to make this place jump."

One such local is Ginger Maryland.

When she took it upon herself to brighten up the empty shopfronts in the Maryborough CBD she couldn't have predicted the turn around that would follow.

Using mostly her own or second hand products Ms Maryland promotes different local events, clubs or artists in different empty stores.

The wildly successful program continued to grow until all the shop fronts started filling with new or expanding businesses.

Ms Maryland said she was thrilled that there had been so much movement in the CBD.

"Since I began looking for suitable vacant CBD shops earlier in the year, six have been sold or leased to new or expanding businesses," she said.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two airlifted off Fraser Island with facial burns

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two airlifted off Fraser Island with facial burns

        Breaking The men were struggling to light a barbecue

        Plan to keep kids of out of jail, in jobs

        Premium Content Plan to keep kids of out of jail, in jobs

        Politics One Nation outlines top election issues in M’boro

        Number of COVID tests on Coast revealed

        Premium Content Number of COVID tests on Coast revealed

        Health The new figures come as Queensland passes a million tests

        Man allegedly used ‘violence’ to persuade witness to drop charges

        Premium Content Man allegedly used ‘violence’ to persuade witness to drop...

        News A man charged over an armed assault has pleaded not-guilty