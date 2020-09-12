Selling M’boro as star, not slum ‘everyone’s responsibility’

Ginger Maryland outside her Shopfront Showcase promoting the Maryborough Open Gardens.

CHANGE is in the wind in Maryborough.

Local advocates like Kylie Nitz can feel it.

The president of the Maryborough City Progress Association Kylie Nitz is among many who have had noticed a new vibe in the town.

"At one stage we were like a ghost town but now we are being reinvigorated," she said.

"The CBD has become a beehive and it is exciting to see that happen."

Mrs Nitz said she believed there was a new rush of confidence coming back to business owners in the CBD.

With many families making the move from down south amid COVID-19, she hoped there would also be new influx of skills and businesses.

"The people moving here are excited and positive people," she said.

"They could live anywhere but they are choosing beautiful Maryborough."

The Maryborough mother said she hoped other residents would start seeing the great things that were on offer in the city.

"People are not going to want to invest in a place that people are saying is a slum or scabby," she said.

"It is everyone's responsibility just as much as the local or state government to make this place jump."

One such local is Ginger Maryland.

When she took it upon herself to brighten up the empty shopfronts in the Maryborough CBD she couldn't have predicted the turn around that would follow.

Using mostly her own or second hand products Ms Maryland promotes different local events, clubs or artists in different empty stores.

The wildly successful program continued to grow until all the shop fronts started filling with new or expanding businesses.

Ms Maryland said she was thrilled that there had been so much movement in the CBD.

"Since I began looking for suitable vacant CBD shops earlier in the year, six have been sold or leased to new or expanding businesses," she said.