Showers bring no relief to water restrictions

This weekend should see showers but also warm sunny days for Wollongong visitors Chad Chamberlain, left, Lachlan and Jazmyn Gilmour and Jayden Jasinski and the Fraser Coast region. Photo: Alistair Brightman

MORE showers are predicted for the Fraser Coast in the coming week but it won't be enough to lift the Level Two water restrictions currently in place.

Today and tomorrow may see possible showers with 20-25km light winds becoming easterly during the day, then easing overnight for a partly cloudy Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said the tropical air feeding in from the north would bring some moisture with it.

Monday will see an increase in temperature with no rain but Tuesday and Wednesday have a medium chance of showers with light winds.

"A surface trough is expected to develop in the west heading east towards the coast," he said

"It will bring north-westerly winds that will drag the heat in but afterwards a chance of showers."

Mr Majchrowski said the requirement for much-needed rain relief was a weather pattern that would bring a lot of moisture into the state.

"A low pressure system off the coast or further to the north will help bring the rainfall needed to the region," he said.

The predicted showers this week, however, will not deliver the level of rainfall required to lift the water restrictions.

Level Two water restrictions are in effect for residents and businesses on the Fraser Coast using potable water supplied by Wide Bay Water.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council Wide Bay Water website states that as of ­January 16, Lake Lenthall is at 23.6m/58.4 per cent and ­Teddington Weir is at 7.6m/76.6 per cent.