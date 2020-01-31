Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This weekend should see showers but also warm sunny days for Wollongong visitors Chad Chamberlain, left, Lachlan and Jazmyn Gilmour and Jayden Jasinski and the Fraser Coast region. Photo: Alistair Brightman
This weekend should see showers but also warm sunny days for Wollongong visitors Chad Chamberlain, left, Lachlan and Jazmyn Gilmour and Jayden Jasinski and the Fraser Coast region. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Showers bring no relief to water restrictions

Glen Porteous
31st Jan 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE showers are predicted for the Fraser Coast in the coming week but it won't be enough to lift the Level Two water restrictions currently in place.

Today and tomorrow may see possible showers with 20-25km light winds becoming easterly during the day, then easing overnight for a partly cloudy Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said the tropical air feeding in from the north would bring some moisture with it.

Monday will see an increase in temperature with no rain but Tuesday and Wednesday have a medium chance of showers with light winds.

"A surface trough is expected to develop in the west heading east towards the coast," he said

"It will bring north-westerly winds that will drag the heat in but afterwards a chance of showers."

Mr Majchrowski said the requirement for much-needed rain relief was a weather pattern that would bring a lot of moisture into the state.

"A low pressure system off the coast or further to the north will help bring the rainfall needed to the region," he said.

The predicted showers this week, however, will not deliver the level of rainfall required to lift the water restrictions.

Level Two water restrictions are in effect for residents and businesses on the Fraser Coast using potable water supplied by Wide Bay Water.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council Wide Bay Water website states that as of ­January 16, Lake Lenthall is at 23.6m/58.4 per cent and ­Teddington Weir is at 7.6m/76.6 per cent.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigation begins after plane goes down off Fraser Island

        premium_icon Investigation begins after plane goes down off Fraser Island

        News ‘A final report will be published at the conclusion of the investigation’

        EXPLAINED: What the Hinkler Regional Deal means for Bay

        EXPLAINED: What the Hinkler Regional Deal means for Bay

        News The total value of the deal exceeds $260 million

        Rape in park trial begins in Maryborough

        premium_icon Rape in park trial begins in Maryborough

        News The young man charged has pleaded not guilty

        Health chief granted emergency powers

        premium_icon Health chief granted emergency powers

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer will have extraordinary powers