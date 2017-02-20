33°
Showers foorecast: We'll believe it when we see it

Amy Formosa
| 20th Feb 2017 7:18 AM

AFTER another dry weekend on the Fraser Coast we'll be praying for the showers forecast this week to become a reality.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a shower or two in Hervey Bay every day this week - but we'll believe it when we see it.  

There were showers predicted for Sunday - with up to 30-40mm forecast from the bureau that didn't come. 

Hervey Bay received 1.8mm overnight Sunday and there was no rain in Maryborough overnight Sunday. 

"It's the driest I've seen for a long time": Maryborough farmer

Maximum temps are expected to be in the low 30s in Hervey Bay during the final week of February. 

Our neighbours in Gympie received 15mm. 

In Maryborough it looks like a cooler start to the week as maximums drop below 30 degrees before creeping back up from Wednesday.

Surreal moment family save fish from crippling drought

There isn't any rain in sight for the Heritage City.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bureau of meteology fcweather rain

