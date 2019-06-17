Menu
DRAWING THE CURTAIN: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and councillor Anne Maddern in the Brolga Theatre. $874,850 will be spent on improving the theatre in the next council budget, part of a broader $2.8 million to upgrade cultural assets in the region. Blake Antrobus
Council News

SHOWTIME: Council flags theatre upgrades in cultural spend

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Jun 2019 4:35 PM
MARYBOROUGH'S premier theatre and showgrounds are in the funding spotlight.

The Heritage City's key cultural assets will receive welcome upgrades as part of the council's $2.8 million cultural services spend.

Under the upcoming capital works budget, a raft of changes are lined up for the Brolga Theatre.

Jointly-funded through the State Government's Works for Queensland program, $874,850 will be spent on an expansion of the theatre's workshop and storage areas, improvements to the ventilation system and the purchase of new equipment.

Another $870,000 has been budgeted to upgrade buildings and livestock areas at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said upgrades to the Brolga Theatre were necessary to continue hosting top performances and events.

"The decision by the Maryborough City Council to build the Brolga Theatre, I think was visionary,” Cr Seymour said.

"It requires significant funds operationally and now we're investing to ensure it operates into the future.

"This type of facility is more than bricks and mortar, this type of facility is about our community.”

Councillor Anne Maddern said another $798,000 had been earmarked for libraries across the region, which would include refurbishments and purchasing more books and DVDs.

She said the funding would help take the region's libraries into the future, benefiting a range of age demographics.

"One of the areas our libraries are focussing on is the digital age, so digital history, digitisation of library books and information,” Cr Maddern said.

"But in order to do that you need money for equipment, time and and promotions so people understand what the digital image of a library would look like into the future.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

