Showtime on Seafront as LED screen installed on stage

NEW SEAFRONT LOOK: The LED screen has been installed on the stage as part of the area's redevelopment. Works on the site are expected to continue until September. Cody Fox

A STATE-of-the-art LED screen has been installed on the new Seafront Oval stage as the Pialba Youth Precinct continues to take shape.

Workers erected the large movie screen yesterday, which will now be a permanent fixture for use by upcoming events and community groups on the oval.

The new screen is part of a $2.6 million revamp of the area, which includes the construction of a new skate park near the Pialba adventure playground, major landscaping, a re-developed stage and toilet block and new car park near the oval.

Landscaping work on the Youth Precinct is expected to finish in September while the car park will be ready by June.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said it was great to see the new screen had been installed as one of the major milestones of the council project.

"Our events that will come up on Seafront Oval in the future will have an added bonus of having this screen,” Cr Everard said.

"Works here are well under way, we are still looking at September for the skate park.”

Cr Everard told the Chronicle everything was "falling into place” and the current works would give the oval "a facelift”.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council approved the development of the new skate park in June last year as part of two major master plans for the Hervey Bay CBD and Esplanade Precinct.

Once the new skate park is constructed, the current skate park on Torquay Rd will be closed and demolished.