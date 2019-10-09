SHUT DOWN: Popular M'boro business forced to close

A popular Maryborough business has been forced to close.

A PETITION has been launched to save a popular Maryborough gym.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for Anytime Fitness said "closing was the only viable option” after the business was given 31 days notice to vacate.

"The landlord of 1/312 Alice St Maryborough sold the building,” the post read.

"And as per the lease agreement, gave us 31 days to vacate.

She said the landlord had communicated the news to staff and the franchisee via a letter from their solicitor.

The news came after a letter was sent from Anytime Fitness' head office on Friday, October 4, regarding the club's closure.

This letter and "word of mouth” news prompted the launch of an online petition to keep the gym open.

"Anytime Fitness, Maryborough QLD first opened its doors almost five years ago,” the petition, started by Rachael Lorenz and Deleese Warner, reads.

"In that time it has seen thousands of locals and non-locals come through its beautiful big doors to change and embrace health and a good active lifestyle.

"A gym offering 24/7 access, state of the art machinery, showers, disability access, PTs, coaches, physiotherapists and so much more is now 'set to close down'.

The petition has been signed by just 10 people, with a stated aim to "come together and help keep their gym open, offer solutions, brainstorm and do what they can.”