SHUT DOWN: Thieves set fire to council dump office

COUNCIL'S Toogoom Transfer Station will be closed until further notice after thieves set fire to the site office.

Howard police confirmed the site, at O'Regan Creek Rd in Toogoom, had been targeted twice over two consecutive nights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unknown offenders forcibly gained entry to the locked site and on the second occasion, set light to the office, destroying the building.

Fraser Coast Regional Council's acting manager of waste operations Glenn Jeffrey said thieves set the building on fire when they tried to crack open the safe inside with an oxy torch.

Forensic examinations are being carried out.

"Until the site is made safe and we can restore services at the transfer station, it will have to remain closed,” Mr Jeffrey said.

"Toogoom residents can take their waste to Nikenbah seven days a week or to the Burrum Heads facility between noon and 4pm on Saturday or 8am and noon on Sunday.

"At this stage we have not been able to access the building so we are unsure if the thieves made off with the contents of the safe.”

Alternative sites and trading hours can be found at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/waste-facilities-hours

If anyone saw anything suspicious at the transfer station on Thursday they can contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Policelink on 131 444.