‘Shut the f*** up!”: Man’s outburst lands him in court

A Clinton man whose neighbours told police they could hear a loud domestic dispute at his residence, appeared in court on Tuesday.

The man, 37, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to contravening a domestic violence order.

The facts of the man's case was read by police prosecutor Carl Spargo to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

At 3pm on January 13, Gladstone police attended a residence at Clinton in response to a reported domestic violence incident.

When police arrived and questioned the defendant, he said nothing occurred and the aggrieved said the same in a separate interview.

Police then spoke to neighbours who said a noisy argument had occurred between the pair, with the man reportedly telling the woman to "shut the f*** up" multiple times.

Further checks with the aggrieved upon police returning from the neighbourhood inquiries revealed the defendant had been yelling at the aggrieved all day.

Mr Milburn said there was certainly some reluctance to admit the behaviour to the police.

"You were slow to make admissions, meaning you were slow to show your remorse," he said.

The court heard the defendant had struggled with anxiety and depression and duty lawyer Jun Pepito referred to his client's issues.

"He needs some assistance; this is the first time he is dealing with anxiety and depression in his life," Mr Pepito said.

Mr Milburn placed the man on 12 months' probation.

