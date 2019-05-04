Siblings punch up guard at fast food outlet

The pair assaulted a guard at a Subway, a court has heard.

A BRUTAL bashing inside a Gold Coast Subway restaurant began with an airborne kebab and ended with a flurry of punches.

Siblings Blake Douglas Heke, 19, and Brittany Lee Heke, 24, took exception when a security guard turfed them out of Surfers Paradise Beergarden in the early hours of February 23.

The pair from Burleigh Heads came across the guard and his girlfriend at a nearby Subway a short time later, after Brittany Heke bought a kebab.

She hurled the Turkish wrap at the guard while he was sitting in a booth, but it narrowly missed him and hit a wall.

Blake Heke approached and pushed the victim, punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground, prosecutor Robert Faulkner told a court.

A Subway worker tried to intervene, but Brittany Heke struck the guard in the head again.

Blake Heke then "shaped up" in a boxing pose before he and his sister both let loose "with a barrage of punches to the head".

The siblings were pulled away from the guard by a group of their associates.

The Hekes faced Southport Magistrates Court on Friday pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm in company, after police examined CCTV footage and tracked them down.

The guard suffered chipped teeth, an 8mm cut, abrasions and bruising.

Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan said the "gratuitous violent attack" had been "unprovoked" and occurred while the guard had been "minding his own business".

Ms O'Callaghan told the older Heke, a single mum of two young children, it was "not the sort of example you want to set for them".

Lawyers representing the siblings spoke of their work in the family landscaping business and handed up references in their favour.

Brittany Heke approached the guard to obtain his security ID after she was shoved by him in the Beergarden, the court was told.

It was also argued the guard's girlfriend called Heke a "fat (expletive)".

Blake Heke's lawyer said he attacked the guard out of "misplaced devotion" to his sister.

He had been informed by his sister of the animosity between her and the guard and drunkenly lashed out.

The Hekes were described as remorseful.

Ms O'Callaghan ordered them to serve six months probation and pay $600 compensation each. Convictions were not recorded.

The Hekes did not comment outside Southport Courthouse.