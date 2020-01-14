‘Sick freaks’: Trolls mock dead cliff fall model

Just hours after she was identified as the victim of a tragic accident at the weekend, online trolls were already tormenting the family and friends of young British model Madalyn Davis.

Ms Davis, 21, died after falling from the cliffs near the picturesque Diamond Bay Reserve in Vaucluse on Sunday morning, a spot notorious for tourists seeking the perfect selfie.

She had reportedly climbed down to watch the sun rise with a group of friends after a party in Sydney's east before the horrifying incident.

Madalyn Davis had come to Australia last year for an adventure.

It was tragically cut short at the weekend.

However, since the news broke of the tragedy, her mother Rebecca Smith found herself bombarded with horrific social media comments mocking her daughter.

Ms Smith broke her silence last night, issuing a heartfelt plea to end the vile verbal tirades that had tormented her family.

The comments ranged from mocking the circumstances surrounding Madalyn's death to more personal attacks which the Daily Telegraph has chosen not to repeat.

Trolls target the online accounts of Madalyn Davis.

Her mother said Madalyn's brother and sister had also seen the comments.

"If only you knew your future would be at the bottom of a cliff," one person commented.

"I am her mother and I am heartbroken how can you be so cruel?," Ms Smith wrote on Instagram.

"My daughter was not self-obsessed she was a wonderful, beautiful person that made a mistake. How can you write such things.

"She has a little brother and sister who would be reading this."

The users, mostly on private or fake accounts, began the vile tirade of abuse yesterday evening, posting emojis of cliffs and referring to the her death as "natural selection" and the British beauty as a "narcissist".

Hundreds of friends and family, in repsonse, took to the Instagram influencer's social media page to defend her memory, posting emotional tributes to the Lincolnshire-native.

Ms Davis was yesterday remembered as a “beautiful soul”.

"I can;t believe some of these f***** comments how actually dare you," friend Meg Feather wrote.

"Maddie was such a beautiful smart amazing caring person and me and all her friends smiled every time she opened her mouth."

The site of her death has been a flashpoint of controversy over the past year after tourists began swarming on the reserve in early 2019.

Residents in the exclusive suburb of Vaucluse had raised the alarm with Waverley Council about the risky behaviour for months before a 27-year-old woman fell to her death taking a photo in August.

Waverley mayor Paula Masselos yesterday said: "We will be working with the police as they conduct their inquiries over the coming days to review how this tragic incident occurred over the weekend, and whether any other additional measures can be undertaken to improve the safety of the area."

