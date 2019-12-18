Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Hospital children's Xmas party – 4 yr old twins (L) Harry and Kayden Devine with Santa. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Hervey Bay Hospital children's Xmas party – 4 yr old twins (L) Harry and Kayden Devine with Santa. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Sick kids get chance to party with Santa at Bay hospital

Carlie Walker
18th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SANTA was the guest of honour as Hervey Bay Hospital’s children’s ward held its annual Christmas party.

Sally-Anne Smith, the nurse unit manager at the paediatrics ward, said it was thanks to volunteers and the community that the day was such a success.

Children got to enjoy the sights of police vehicles, and ambulance and a fire truck during the day’s festivities and each of them got a little gift from the man is red himself.

Ms Smith said the party was attended by children who had stayed at the hospital through the year, with the help of donations from the community.

“It means a lot to the children who have turned up today,” she said.

“They’ve come into an environment that’s not scary, they’ve come in for fun, to play some games and eat some food.

“It takes a lot of organisation.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News Our highways and railway lines hold the key to bringing business into regional cities in the lead-up to and during the Olympics.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Year's last council meeting in Maryborough

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Year's last council meeting in Maryborough

        Council News Rolling coverage of the FCRC meeting in Maryborough

        HOUSE FIRE: Young woman charged with arson

        premium_icon HOUSE FIRE: Young woman charged with arson

        Breaking The charred remains of a Maryborough home are under police guard

        How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        premium_icon How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        News We can benefit from Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics