Sick kids get chance to party with Santa at Bay hospital

SANTA was the guest of honour as Hervey Bay Hospital’s children’s ward held its annual Christmas party.

Sally-Anne Smith, the nurse unit manager at the paediatrics ward, said it was thanks to volunteers and the community that the day was such a success.

Children got to enjoy the sights of police vehicles, and ambulance and a fire truck during the day’s festivities and each of them got a little gift from the man is red himself.

Ms Smith said the party was attended by children who had stayed at the hospital through the year, with the help of donations from the community.

“It means a lot to the children who have turned up today,” she said.

“They’ve come into an environment that’s not scary, they’ve come in for fun, to play some games and eat some food.

“It takes a lot of organisation.”