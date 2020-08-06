Menu
A man with flu-like symptoms in A COVID-19 hotspot says authorities told him to catch public transport to a health facility before he could be tested.
Sick man ‘told to catch bus to doc’ before COVID test

by Cloe Read
6th Aug 2020 3:13 PM
A MAN with flu-like symptoms in a Brisbane COVID-19 hotspot says he feared spreading the virus to the community after Queensland Health allegedly told him to catch public transport to a doctor before he could get tested at a facility near his home.

Sunnybank man Lee Wordsworth said there is a "massive gap" in the state's testing protocols after he developed flu like symptoms on Tuesday morning and attended his nearest testing facility on Beenleigh Rd, just 80 metres from his home, but did not get tested due to needing a GP referral.

Staff abused, struggling shops hit by 400 per cent rise in crime

Three border hoppers charged, fined after hotspot lie

However Mr Wordsworth said he is unable to get a GP referral because he has not been to the doctor in several years and is unable to register with a GP without going into the precinct and signing forms - which he is fearful of doing in case of spreading the virus.

Without a car, Mr Wordsworth said he was advised by Queensland Health to use public transport to attend his nearest public testing facility - QEII hospital - which he is also hesitant to do in case a busload of people contract the virus.

"It should be really easy for any citizen to be tested, especially in a hotspot," he said.

"Tests should be the simplest thing in the world to get and they're not … I think there's a massive gap there, it's a hurdle that people shouldn't have to climb to have a test."

A Queensland Health spokeswoman on Wednesday afternoon did not comment on the matter surrounding public transport however said Metro South Hospital and Health Service had been in contact with Mr Wordsworth and is making arrangements for him to be tested.

